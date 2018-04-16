Boston K-9 officer credited with nabbing Boylston Street burglary suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) -

A K-9 officer and his partner are being credited with tracking down a Boston man accused of breaking into a building on Boylston Street Sunday.

Officers responding to a breaking and entering in progress on Boylston Street at 9:55 a.m. learned that a man had been seen trying to force his way into an apartment, police said. When they arrived at the scene, the officers spotted a man matching the suspect’s description climbing a fire escape and entering the building through a second-floor window.

That’s when police called in a K-9 handler and his partner, Vader, who found Sean Hess, 28, of Boston, hiding in a crawl space under a first-floor stairwell.

Hess has been charged with breaking an entering, resisting arrest, and trespassing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)