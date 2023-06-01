BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston is raising the flag on Pride Month. City officials and community leaders are celebrating Pride Month with a kick-off event at City Hall Plaza, and City Hall will be lit up with rainbow colors.

The city raised the Pride flag at City Hall and unveiled the photography project “Portraits of Pride,” which features LGBTQ+ leaders. The exhibition will be on display all month on the plaza.

The Thursday event also includes performances by Big Body Kweeng, Neon Calypso, Patty Bourrée, and more. Mayor Michelle Wu and LGBTQ+ community members will be speaking and promoting other Pride events.

Boston’s Pride for the People Parade will take place on June 10.

