BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Legacy FC, the city’s team in the National Women’s Soccer League, is celebrating the start of summer and the ongoing FIFA World Cup festivities with a takeover of the Boston Common Frog Pond.

The team installed a custom 44-foot inflatable swan in the space, which they said will serve “…as the centerpiece of a free public activation designed to bring fans together during one of the world’s biggest soccer moments.” The swan is the team’s mascot, and the centerpiece to their official club crest.

“Our hope is that it really brings a sense of joy and community to the people of Boston, and certainly raises awareness that we have world class women’s soccer right in our own backyard,” said Amina Bulman, Chief Revenue Officer for the Boston Legacy FC. “The World Cup is bringing so much joy and energy to the city of Boston, and we hope we can take some of that energy and convert it to people watching women’s soccer.”

The festivities will run until 8 p.m. Thursday at Boston Common.

Following its debut in Boston, the swan will travel to Providence, Rhode Island to continue the club’s regional World Cup celebration.

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