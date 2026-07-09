BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man was arraigned last week for allegedly bringing explosives and making bomb threats on an MBTA commuter rail train in June, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced Thursday.

Shane Cautillo, 29, is charged with one count of possession of a hoax incendiary device, possession of a hoax device or substance, unlawful possession of fireworks, and disorderly conduct on a public conveyance.

On June 27, MBTA Transit police responded to North Station in Boston at approximately 10:28 p.m. for a report of a suspiscious person on board a commuter rail train. Police said witnesses reported hearing a man, later identified as Cautillo, making loud comments about making bombs and giving them to extremist groups, terrorist groups, and the homeless. A witness reported that Cautillo also said he was inspired by the January 6 attacks at the U.S. Capitol.

Officers said they saw Cautillo with a large disconnected lithium battery, an electric towel warmer with wires sticking out of it, and an electric scooter with a bag attached to it.

A hazardous device technician also responded to assess the situation, and said an X-ray revealed a “possible power source, fusing, explosive charge, and switch in the container.” Hayden said a duct-taped lithium battery, small tool batteries, a water bottle, a cell phone, a power adapter, and a container of BOOM Margarita wine cocktail were found inside the electric towel warmer.

Hayden said a second X-ray was conducted on the bag from the scooter and found fireworks and electric components. He said while officers tried to neutralize the device, several fireworks went off and caused an explosion. He said several commercial fireworks were found with a portable power pack in the bag.

No one was hurt during the operation and the train and all surrounding areas were determined to be safe from explosive materials.

Cautillo was taken by Boston EMS to the hospital after telling officers he was going to harm himself. He was subsequently arrested at the hospital.

A judge ordered Cautillo held on $10,000 bail, and to stay away from all MBTA transit and to not possess any dangerous weapons. He is due back in court on July 28 for a pre-trial hearing.

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