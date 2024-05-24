NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 49-year-old Boston man appeared in court Friday after his arrest in connection with a pair of incidents allegedly targeting the local Jewish community.

The first incident happened on April 30 when, police said, Alexei Rodriguez, drove around Newton in a white SUV harassing and intimidating Jewish minors who were clearly wearing yarmulkes.

The second incident happened on Tuesday when police said Rodriguez allegedly tore down blue ribbons lining the Jewish Community Center property on Nahanton Street.

Newton police said they arrested Rodriguez on Thursday.

In Newton District Court on Friday, Assistant District Attorney Sheba Treworgy said the SUV involved in the April 30 incident had a Palestinian flag sticking out one of its windows.

“It started speeding down and it swerved into [the minors’] direction. Thankfully it did not hit them,” Treworgy said.

“He admitted to tearing down the ribbons. He stated that he wasn’t aware they were on the JCC property,” Treworgy later added, referencing the incident this week.

At points in court Friday morning, Rodriguez appeared to smile.

“I’m going to ask, Mr. Rodriguez, is there something funny about this,” the judge asked.

“No it’s not, your honor,” Rodriguez said. “It’s a nervous tick.”

Rodriguez’s court appointed attorney said his client has mental health issues that he is working through. The attorney, David Jellinek, said Rodriguez is a teacher at Prospect Hill Academy Charter School and is, himself, Jewish.

“He has no criminal record,” Jellinek said. “He lives in Roslindale. He has four children that live in Roslindale. His wife lives in Roslindale. There is no reason to believe that he won’t appear to deal with these charges.”

The judge opted to set Rodriguez’ cash bail at $500 dollars.

In setting bail, the judge also ordered Rodriguez to stay away from the victims, the Jewish Community Center and synagogues in Newton. He will also wear a GPS monitor.

7NEWS reached out to the Prospect Hill Academy Charter School for comment but did not immediately hear back.

According to the school’s website, Rodriguez is an ESL teacher for middle and high school students.

Rodriguez is due back in court on June 28.

