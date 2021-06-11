BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man was arrested early Friday morning after a 12-year-old child found a gun underneath a couch cushion and promptly notified the police, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a found weapon at a home in Roxbury around 2:30 a.m. spoke with the concerned child who pointed them in the direction of the firearm in question, according to the Boston Police Department.

While at the home, officers also seized a second gun that was said to be protruding from the drawer of a nightstand.

A 34-year-old man, whose name has not been released, has since been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and improper storage of a firearm.

“The men and women of the Boston Police Department are encouraged and inspired by the actions taken by this young caller who trusted their instincts and knew that they could depend on us during their time of need,” Boston police said in a news release.

The Massachusetts Department of Children and Family was notified about the incident.

