Boston man arrested on drug, weapons charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing drug and weapons charges after police say he was caught with illegal narcotics and a firearm in Roxbury on Tuesday.

An officer responding to reports of a person with a gun near the Southampton Street Homeless Shelter around 11:45 a.m. spotted the 22-year-old suspect and began to search him for the weapon, according to a release issued by Boston police.

A firearm was found protruding from the suspect’s jacket pocket.

The suspect said the gun did not belong to him, that he had just found it.

Officers said they also found several small plastic bags of white powder that are believed to be illegal narcotics on the suspect’s person.

He was arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges on unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and intent to distribute drugs.

His name has not been released.

