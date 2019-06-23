Boston man arrested on weapons charge after investigation uncovers stolen, loaded gun

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing weapons charges after police say he was caught with a stolen and loaded gun during an investigation in Roxbury Saturday.

Officers responding to a call for a person with a gun in the area of 225 Blue Hill Ave. around 12:30 a.m. arrested Dorian Henriquez, 32, of Roxbury, when they found a loaded .380 Keltec handgun in the front pocket of his sweatshirt, according to police.

Henriquez had been observed with a handgun during a physical altercation with a man earlier in the night,

Officers stopped the suspect as he attempted to leave the area on foot.

It was later determined that the firearm had previously been reported stolen in New Hampshire.

Henriquez is due to appear in Roxbury District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, assault and battery, and receiving stolen property.

