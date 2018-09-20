Boston man charged in non-fatal Roxbury shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man has been arrested in connection with a non-fatal shooting in Roxbury on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 56 Julian St. about 2:18 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation led to the arrest of Cezar Mendes, 20, who will be arraigned Thursday in Roxbury District Court on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)