Boston man charged with animal cruelty after police allegedly find endangered dogs, fighting equipment

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing cruelty to animal charges after police found five endangered dogs at a Dorchester home Saturday, police said.

Officers searching a Toledo Terrace on a warrant found five endangered pit bulls and equipment used to train dogs for fighting, police said.

Javier Ruperto, 42, of Dorchester, was charged with operating an illegal kennel, tethering and confinement of animals, animal cruelty, training and possession of animals, possession of a class D substance and assault and battery on a police officer.

