Boston man charged with beating, choking elderly man on Red Line train

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing assault charges after police say he violently attacked an elderly man on a Red Line train Monday.

Tukan Manley, 31, of Boston, was arrested Thursday on charges of assault and battery on an elderly person, strangulation, and malicious destruction of property, in connection with the beating of a 66-year-old man who had been accused of taking a woman’s picture on a Red Line train, according to transit police.

Transit police officers responding to a report of a man being assaulted on a Red Line train between Andrew Square and South Station about 1 p.m. found the victim slouched over on a bench at South Station with a swollen right eye and cuts on his face, police said. The man said prior to the attack he had been accused of taking a woman’s picture without permission.

The victim told police Manley punched him, choked him and kicked him before stealing his phone and walking away.

A witness to the beating, which was caught on video, provided officers with the victim’s cellphone, which she retrieved on the floor during the fight.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Police say no inappropriate photos were found on the man’s phone.

