Those looking to give their valentine a more savory gift this holiday can purchase a “BAE-by Back Ribs” bouquet from Boston Market.

The chain restaurant is selling bouquets of their newest menu offering for $29.99 on Valentine’s Day.

“On their own, our Baby Back Ribs are sure to delight barbeque enthusiasts everywhere, but when packaged in a delectable bouquet, they’re the picture-perfect Valentine’s Day gift to help anyone delight – and feed – that special someone,” said Chef Tony Fialho, director of culinary innovation at Boston Market.

Boston Market is also inviting guests to share a romantic dinner for two featuring two half orders of ribs, two sides per person and two pieces of cornbread for $20 with a coupon.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)