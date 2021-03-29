Boston Mayor Janey urges MBTA to restore pre-pandemic service levels

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority officials are set to meet Monday for the first time since saying they would prepare a fiscal 2022 budget funding 100 percent of pre-pandemic service hours.

The MBTA Fiscal and Management Control Board and Department of Transportation Board are slated to meet in a joint session and provide a preview of the fiscal 2022 budget at noon.

Ahead of the meeting, Boston Mayor Kim Janey joined the Transit is Essential Coalition for a press conference and urged MBTA officials to fully fund and resume subway, bus, ferry, and commuter rail service.

“Now, more than ever, Boston needs a transit system that works for everyone,” Janey said. “People who stock our groceries, clean our schools, and staff our hospital rely on buses and trains to get to work.”

Janey stressed that service cuts will only hinder the state’s fight against COVID-19.

“Service cuts make buses and trains more crowded, and undermining our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Janey added.

The MBTA has faced criticism over service cuts after they received more $1 billion as part of federal stimulus funding.

The MBTA cited low ridership for the service cuts.

