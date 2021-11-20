BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu is urging Boston residents to visit the city’s family vaccination clinics to prevent the spread of COVID-19 — and brought her own family to one on Saturday.

Wu sat next to her 6-year-old son Blaise as he got the vaccine at the Prince Hall Grand Lodge in Dorchester.

“We got through it. No tears, no drama, and I’m very happy,” Wu said.

The lodge is one of seven family vaccination clinics across the city organized by the Boston Public Health Commission. Wu said 14 percent of Boston children aged 5 to 11 have gotten their first dose of the vaccine since its approval on Nov. 2, and that those numbers need to go up as the holidays approach.

“When it gets cold people are going indoors, going to visit loved ones this holiday time. It’s really important that we can all be vaccinated and make sure we are all staying safe,” Wu said.

