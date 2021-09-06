BOSTON (WHDH) - After a busy weekend on the campaign trail, the top five candidates in Boston’s mayoral election spoke at a Labor Day rally at the Copley Marriott Hotel Monday as early voting takes place in the preliminary election this week.

A 7News/Emerson College poll at the end of August showed City Councilor Michelle Wu leading the field at 24 percent, followed by fellow City Councilor Annissa Essaibi-George at 18 percent, Acting Mayor Kim Janey at 16 percent and City Councilor Andrea at 14 percent, with 25 percent of likely voters still undecided.

At Monday’s rally, candidates discussed labor issues facing the city.

“We are at a crossroads, we cannot go back,” Janey said. “We have to go better, people. and we do that by standing together and by fighting for the workers who have always stood for us.”

“In Boston, we fight every day for those rights. we stand every day with our workers,” Wu said. “I’m proud to be running for mayor to lift up a vision of our city for every walk of opportunity.”

“I refuse to accept that in the city of Boston, we cannot provide every single worker with what they would need. Not only dignity and respect, but jobs, a living wage,” Campbell said.

“It is important that we see all of our workers and all of our families. Unions have been important during covid to make sure that our workers get the protections they need,” said candidate John Barros.

“We fight to recalibrate our economy, to prioritize the worker, our hard-working families, to lift up and protect you that are fighting on the front line of this pandemic,” Essaibi-George said.

