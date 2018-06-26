BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Medical Center is going green with its rooftop farm supplying fresh fruits and vegetables to patients and the community.

The flourishing farm filled with nutritious produce is the first rooftop farm associated with a hospital in New England.

“BMC for a long time has had a mission that food is medicine,” farm manager Lindsay Allen said. “We grow for our on-site food pantry. We grow for our kitchen, which either goes to the cafeteria or onto the patient’s plate, and today we’re launching our first-ever farmers market inside the hospital, which will be for patients and for employees.”

Once the food is harvested, all they have to do is bring it across the street.

“The produce doesn’t have to travel far to get to where it’s going, which means it retains more of its flavor and nutritional value,” assistant grower Hilary Emmons said.

The farm also harvests bees in hives that were painted by pediatric patients.

The new addition helps educate patients and offers many opportunities and events for volunteers and children.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)