Boston men suspected of breaking into Quincy home in broad daylight nabbed after police pursuit

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Boston men suspected of breaking into a home in Quincy Tuesday afternoon are facing charges after they were arrested following a police pursuit that involved a K9 unit.

Officers responding to a home on Sherman Street for a report of a breaking and entering in progress learned that two men, later identified as Lezhan Santos, 20, and Hericles Cardoso, 18, both of Boston, had tried to force themselves inside before fleeing, according to the Quincy Police Department.

The victim, who was home alone at the time, told officers that she called 911 after hearing the doorbell ring three times, her side door shaking and a first-floor door being kicked in. The woman says the men took off running when she heard police sirens approaching.

A short while later, an officer found Cardoso in a car and Santos, who allegedly took off running with two other individuals on North Central Avenue toward Brook Street and Newport Avenue. He was tracked down with the help of a police K9.

Two other individuals that police believe played a role in the break-in are said to be still at large. Their names were not immediately available.

No injuries were reported during the incident. The victim did not report anything missing from her home but told police that she believes two exterior cameras had been removed prior to the break.

Santos is charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony, placing a person in fear, conspiracy, defacing personal property and using a vehicle during the commission of a felony.

Cardoso is charged with failing to stop for a police officer, using a vehicle during the commission of a felony, conspiracy, and accessory after the fact.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective James Karvelis at 617-745-5765.

