BOSTON (WHDH) - Steve Ross, the founder of the New England Holocaust Memorial, passed away Monday, officials said.

Ross, a Holocaust survivor and Korean War veteran, came to the U.S. after the liberation of Dachau and spent his time sharing his experiences with local high school students.

He died Monday after several months in hospice care.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)