Boston non-profit assembles ‘blizzard boxes’ containing week’s worth of food for people in need

BOSTON (WHDH) - Volunteers gathered at a non-profit in Boston on Monday to build 1,600 “blizzard boxes,” which are packages that contain a week’s worth of food for people in need.

Community Servings in Jamaica Plain has been making sure their clients make it through the winter by delivering meals to people who are often too sick to cook and shop for themselves.

The blizzard boxes were filled with enough meals to last for a week in case a snowstorm or the pandemic interrupts deliveries.

“What we’re doing is really just adding an extra layer of protection,” said Ryan Levasseur, director of communications at Community Servings. “In the event we get inclement weather and for some reason we can’t make it there…Or something else happens with the pandemic…We know that they’ll be fed.”

Executive chef Brian Hillmer added that the boxes will provide peace of mind amid the pandemic.

