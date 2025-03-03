BOSTON (WHDH) - Breaktime, a Boston-based nonprofit supports young adults experiencing housing insecurity, will soon be operating in a five-story Downtown Crossing location that was once home to a bank.

“Breaktime is working to break the cycle of young adult homelessness,” said co-founder and executive director Connor Schoen. “We equip young people with a job and the financial security that they need to achieve housing security.”

Breaktime, which was founded in 2018 and is currently based in Boston’s West End, will expand its programs and services across the top three floors of the building while reserving the building’s remaining floors for key partners to provide additional services, such as health care.

Breaktime’s space will include a workforce training center, a drop-in center for young people to shower and wash clothes during the day, case management rooms, and a no-cost “store” for essentials like hygiene products, clothing, and food.

Schoen added, “We want to ensure that every single young person has the opportunities and support they need to reach their full potential.”

