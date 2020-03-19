BOSTON (WHDH) - A nonprofit organization based in Boston says they are seeing a spike in demand for Meals on Wheels and Community Cafe programs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ethos is looking for donations as they work to provide hot meals for seniors who are practicing social distancing by isolating themselves in their homes.

“More and more older adults are heeding public health warnings and remaining in their homes as much as possible,” the nonprofit wrote. “The hot, nutritious meals that Ethos provides has become a critical lifeline for so many in our community.”

Ethos says they expect legislation to increase funding for the program but that they are counting on others as they are in an immediate need of funds.

