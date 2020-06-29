Boston officials hold meeting on surge in fireworks use

BOSTON (WHDH) - City officials are trying to crack down on firework use in Boston after complaints are up more than 5,000 percent over last year.

Councilor Ed Flynn is holding a meeting Monday in South Boston to address the issue, which has drawn thousands of complaints. Last week, Mayor Marty Walsh said he was forming a task force to focus on fireworks and said people selling them would face charges.

“I’m going to say to the people who are selling the fireworks, and they’re definitely being sold illegally here, if we find them we’re going to confiscate them and you will be arrested,” Walsh said Monday.

Flynn said he wanted to see a regional approach to stop fireworks from coming in from other states, and said the late-night displays are hurting residents.

