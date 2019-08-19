Boston officials to spray Eastie for mosquitos Tuesday evening

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston health officials are telling East Boston residents to go indoors during a planned pesticide spray Tuesday to control mosquito populations.

The Boston Public Health Commission and Suffolk County Mosquito Control Project will use a truck-mounted aerosol to spray the pesticide sumithrin in neighborhoods near Orient Heights between dusk and 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, officials said. If the spraying is postponed, it will be rescheduled for the same timeframe on Thursday, Aug. 22.

Officials said residents should minimize exposure and go inside if they see a spray truck approaching, as well as close their windows during and immediately after spraying.

Sumithrin is classified as “slightly toxic” by the EPA, but mosquito control levels of the pesticide do not pose a significant risk to people or pets, BPHC officials said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)