BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Parks and Recreation’s second annual Duck Boat Challenge had teams dragging a 21,000-pound duck boat to fund recreational programming in the city.

The one-of-a-kind competition featured eight teams haulting the boat 80 yards across a finish line — with each team using their own technique to get their ducks in a row.

Carly Ciarletta, a member of Cane’s Crew, said, “We did prepare for this, we’ve had a lot of hype talks, a lot of conversations, Chat GPT on who should go in the front and how to do it!”

Lucas Leander, who was pulling for defending champion Curry College, said, “We’ve been working all winter long just for this, our team lifts we had team practice today.”

And while each team’s goal was to take home the quacktastic trophy, the real lucky ducks are the kids who will get better access to sports and fun through city programming.

Tiffany Clark, of Boston Parks & Rec said, “We want to make sure kids have the opportunity to get out into parks and try new sports with no financial barriers.”

Organizers say they hope to make this an even bigger event next year and get every area college involved.

To contribute, visit: https://www.zeffy.com/donation-form/dfd5c46b-cde3-4dab-ae7e-dccb53fe9aeb

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