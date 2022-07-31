BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men were arrested in Boston early Sunday morning after police said they found both in front of several heavily damaged scooters.

Boston Police said officers were on patrol in Chinatown when they came across both Jeffrey Salvant of Roslindale and Marcus Beauchamp of Walpole around 1 a.m. on Oxford Place.

The two had been spotted standing in an alleyway next to multiple scooters, according to police, some of which had their wiring exposed. Officers also said one of the suspects appeared to be holding what was believed to be a power drill.

Both men were arrested after neither were able to provide proof of ownership or registrations for the scooters.

Salvant, 35, was also found to be carrying a loaded firearm, along with a small plastic bag containing what police believed to be cocaine, and three other bags containing marijuana.

A digital scale, several screwdrivers and wrenches, and a power drill were also collected.

Officials said Salvant is now facing charges that include: Carrying a Loaded Firearm while Unlicensed, Possession with Intent to Distribute, and Receiving Stolen Motor Vehicle and Possession of Burglarious Tools.

Beauchamp, 28, also faces charges of Receiving Stolen Motor Vehicle and Possession of Burglarious Tools.

Both were expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

