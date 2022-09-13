BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police have arrested a sexual predator wanted for a series of rapes.

Police said a Quincy man was taken into custody Monday on four counts of aggravated rape of a child, adding there were four separate incidents between 2003 and 2006. Investigators said the suspect was identified after testing evidence that was collected in rape kits. More charges could come, investigators said.

The suspect is expected in Boston Court later this morning.

