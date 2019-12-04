Boston police arrest suspect accused of bashing man with snow shovel

A Boston man has been arrested on assault charges after allegedly bashing another man with a snow shovel and slashing him with a box cutter on Tuesday.

Eddie Smith, 58, is due to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after he allegedly hit another man in the head with a snow shovel and slashed his eye with a box cutter, according to Boston police.

Officers responding to reports of an assault and battery in progress near the corner of Tremont and Prentiss streets around noon found a man bleeding from the head.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith allegedly fled the scene of the incident on foot but was taken into custody near the intersection of Shawmut Avenue and Dudley Square.

Officers were able to recover a box cutter and a snow shovel.

