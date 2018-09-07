Boston police arrest suspect in string of Somerville armed robberies

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Mattapan man was arrested Friday in connection with a string of armed robberies in the Somerville area, police said.

Members of the Boston Police Department’s Fugitive Unit, with the assistance of state and Somerville police, arrested Lorne Harrison, 53, on Lonsdale Street in Dorchester about 11 a.m. on a straight warrant out of Somerville District Court, according to Boston police.

Harrison has been identified as a suspect in several recent armed robberies involving a firearm in the Somerville area.

He is expected to be arraigned in federal court in Boston.

