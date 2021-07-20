BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with a quadruple shooting in Dorchester earlier this month.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 34 Cameron St. around 6 p.m. on July 10 found four people shot, according to Boston police.

The suspect was last seen turning onto Georgia Street from Blue Hill Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding this individual is advised to please contact C-11 Detectives at 617-343-4335.

