BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help in their search for a missing 13-year-old girl who did not come home from school on Friday.

Nyla Freeman of Roxbury was last seen leaving the Irving Middle School on Cummins Highway around 3:45 p.m., according to police.

She is described as a Black Hispanic girl who is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. Her hair is dyed blonde on one side.

Police say she often takes MBTA bus #30 home and was last seen wearing a black North Face coat and carrying a black Nike backpack.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call 617-343-5619.

