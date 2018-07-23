Boston police commissioner Evans steps down after 39-year career

BOSTON (WHDH) - For a man who competes in marathons, Boston police commissioner William Evans knows when he’s had a good run. Now after nearly 40 years with the BPD, Evans is calling it a career.

On Monday, Evans announced his plans to retire from the department after accepting a position at Boston College.

“I’m gonna be sleeping more,” he said. “I was getting in at 4, running at 4…when I couldn’t jump that rope I knew it was time to retire,” he joked.

Evans, 59, will take over as the head of Public Safety at Boston College after spending more than four years as the Boston police commissioner.

“It’s been a great ride. I’ve loved every minute,” Evans said during a press conference at City Hall. “I can’t say that I’ve ever got up a day in my career where I haven’t wanted to go to work and I don’t think a lot of people can say that.”

He will replace Executive Director of Public Safety John King who spent that past eight years serving the college.

Evans has held every rank within the department during his 39-year career with the Boston Police Department, starting off as a cadet on July 9, 1990 and working his way up to the commissioner.

Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel F. Conley says it’s been a privilege working with Evans.

“His unassuming demeanor masks a leader who was fiercely committed to leading a department that would embody the highest standards of professionalism, integrity and innovation and it made him one of the very best partners we as prosecutors could ask for,” he said.

Mayor Marty Walsh appointed Superintendent-in-Chief William Gross as the city’s first African-American police commissioner.

Conley says Evans “leaves the Boston Police Department in very good hands with Commissioner Gross.”

