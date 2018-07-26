Boston police ID suspect wanted in Brighton double murder

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified the suspect wanted in connection with a double murder in Brighton last month as a 20-year-old Boston man, officials said.

Nicholas Antoine is wanted on an outstanding warrant sought out of Brighton District Court for two counts of murder, in addition to multiple firearm-related charges.

Officers responding to the area of Faneuil Street and Brackett Street for a report of shots fired about 12:40 a.m. on June 30 found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds.

Wilfred Peters, 26, of Brighton, and Jeffrey Montaque, 27, of Cambridge, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on Antoine’s whereabouts is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470 or the Boston Police Fugitive Unit at 617-343-4468.

