Boston police ID woman killed in Mattapan hit-and-run as search for driver continues

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the woman who was struck and killed by a car in broad daylight in Mattapan on Thursday.

Officers responding to the area of Fottler and Hiawatha roads just before 3:30 p.m. pronounced 57-year-old Brenda Lee Keller dead at the scene, according to the Boston Police Department.

Investigators are still looking for a black-colored sedan with tinted windows that witnesses say was driving on Hiawatha Road in the direction of Blue Hill Avenue.

UPDATE: #BPD seeks public's help in effort to ID vehicle of interest in connection to vehicular homicide investigation in area of Fottler and Hiawatha Roads in Mattapan. Please call (617) 343-4470 or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).https://t.co/OZ4AOfLQLx pic.twitter.com/nyJmXY1E00 — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) May 17, 2019

The driver, who was last seen walking away from the scene in the direction of Tennis Road, is described as a black woman with a heavy build and long hair. She was wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Friends of the victim say they will miss seeing her around the neighborhood.

“She cared about us very much,” a young boy told 7News.

Another boy said, “It was heartbreaking for me to hear that she passed away.”

The incident is being investigated as a vehicular homicide, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

