BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 18-year-old man who died at a local hospital two days after being shot in Dorchester.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 46 Wildwood St. about 1:30 a.m. last Tuesday found Aquil Muhammad, of Dorchester, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Those who would like to provide anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)