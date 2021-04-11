Boston police identify grandmother who was fatally shot in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 73-year-old woman who was fatally shot while sitting on her porch in Dorchester on Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 19 Olney St. around 6 p.m. found Delores Brown, of Dorchester, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

She was taken by Boston EMS to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

Anonymous tips can be called to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

