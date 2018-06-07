BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the man who was shot and killed in Dorchester Tuesday night.

Officers responding to Claybourne Street just before 11 p.m. found Abran Castillo, 25, of Everett, suffering from an apparent gunshot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

This marked the 24th homicide in the city this year.

