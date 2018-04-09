Police identify victim in fatal South Boston shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the man who was shot and killed on Costello Circle in Southie last week.

Clevan K. Richards Jr., 22, of Randolph, was found suffering from gunshot wounds at 11:45 p.m. Thursday and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Boston police homicide detectives at 617 343 4470. Those wishing to provide anonymous tips can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word TIP to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing news story, 7News will add more information as it becomes available.

