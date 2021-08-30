BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot in Dorchester on Saturday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 11 Erie St. around 6:30 p.m. found Shamel Winston Atkins, 31, of Dorchester, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police. He was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

