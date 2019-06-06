Boston police identify man found dead in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified the 47-year-old man who was found dead in Dorchester last week.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed in the area of 19 Tremlett St. about 10:47 p.m. on May 30 found Richard Frank Jr., of Dorchester, suffering from a life-threatening stab wound, according to police.

Frank was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending