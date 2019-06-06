Boston police identify man found dead in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified the 47-year-old man who was found dead in Dorchester last week.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed in the area of 19 Tremlett St. about 10:47 p.m. on May 30 found Richard Frank Jr., of Dorchester, suffering from a life-threatening stab wound, according to police.

Frank was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.

