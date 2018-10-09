Boston police identify victim of deadly Mattapan shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 42-year-old man who was shot and killed in Mattapan early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 18 Mildred Ave. about 2:30 a.m. found Karim Blount, of Mattapan, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Boston police. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Boston Police Department at 617-343-4470.

Those who would like to provide anonymous tips can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word TIP to CRIME (27463).

