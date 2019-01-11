Boston police identify victim of deadly Roxbury shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 28-year-old Dorchester man who was shot and killed in Roxbury on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 42 Crawford St. found Godfrey Hall suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

Those wishing to provide anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

