Boston police identify victim of fatal Dorchester double-shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified a man who was killed in a deadly double-shooting Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Alexander and Bird streets about 6:48 p.m. found a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police. The man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Shortly after, officers were directed to the area of 11 Emrose Terrace, where Gabriel Rodriguez, 22, of Dorchester, was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

Those wishing to provide anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

