Boston police investigating after 2 men shot in KFC parking lot

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after two men were shot in the parking lot of a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Dorchester on Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at the 695 Columbia Road restaurant found two men suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot injuries, according to Boston police.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.

