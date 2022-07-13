BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a dump truck collided with a bicyclist on Huntington Avenue and Washington Street Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, the bicyclist was conscious when an EMS crew treated him at the scene.

Police said there are cameras in the vicinity that they plan to use as part of the investigation.

Police say the operator of the dump truck remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.

“I was walking today and it was a walk sign but it was also giving cars a green light,” said one pedestrian. “It’s just Boston. I’ts a busy place but I hope the bike rider’s okay.”

