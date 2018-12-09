Boston police investigating armed robbery near Northeastern University

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect after two Northeastern University students say they were robbed by a man who appeared to have a gun on Friday.

Officers responding to the area of Columbus Avenue about 7:55 p.m. Friday spoke with the victims, who said they were walking toward Tremont Street on Douglas Park when they were stopped by a man who appeared to have a gun who demanded everything they had, according to Boston police.

After taking the students’ belongings, the man allegedly fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston police.

