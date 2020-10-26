Boston police investigating burning of US Postal Service mailbox

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have launched an investigation after a mailbox was found charred along Boylston Street Monday.

Officers were called to the scene not far from where a ballot box was set on fire over the weekend, to assist the Boston Fire Investigation Unit with reports of a damaged mailbox around 5:45 p.m., according to a release issued by the department.

The officers were informed that a mail carrier discovered mail that had been damaged by fire, inside of a United States Postal Service mailbox which was last emptied around 4 p.m. Saturday.

The United States Postal Service acknowledged the incident in a statement released later in the evening reading:

“There was some charred mail discovered in one of our collection boxes this afternoon. That box is in close proximity to a Ballot Drop Box placed by the City of Boston where a fire had occurred over the weekend. The Postal Inspection Service is investigating the incident.

A US postal inspector has taken custody of both the damaged mail and the mailbox.

Officials have not said whether there were any mail-in ballots in the mailbox at the time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Boston Fire Investigation Unit at 617-343-3324.

