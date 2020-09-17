Boston police investigating double shooting in Charlestown

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a double shooting Thursday evening in Charlestown.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Decatur Street just before 7:30 p.m. found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The two victims were transported to a hospital and their injuries are considered to be life-threatening at this time.

Police Commissioner William G. Gross is at the scene and is expected to speak.

No further information was immediately released.

