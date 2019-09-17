Boston police investigating fatal shooting near hotel in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near a hotel in Dorchester late Monday night.

Officers responding to the Ramada Inn on Morrissey Boulevard around 11:45 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside the hotel lobby, police said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at (617) 343-4470.

