Boston police investigating Mattapan home invasion

BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials spent the overnight hours in Boston’s Mattapan section at the scene of a home invasion.

Boston police responded around 2 a.m. Monday to reports of a home invasion in the area of 42 Temple Street.

Two victims were taken from the scene with minor injuries, officials confirmed.

The incident does not appear to be random, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for updates.

