DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police launched an investigation in Dorchester early Saturday morning after a shots fired incident.

A large police presence could be seen along Stoughton Street, with officers shutting down traffic on that stretch of road and putting up caution tape.

Officers found ballistic evidence at the scene but say no one was hit by the gunfire.

No additional information was immediately available.

